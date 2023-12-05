Sip and Slay (and shop!) 2.0 with Queerlective and To Share Brewery

MANCHESTER, NH – Sip and Slay 2.0 is happening Dec. 10 from 1-5 p.m.

Brought to you by Queerlective, everyone’s invited to come out and enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of queer holiday shopping and celebration! Discover unique gifts from local LGBTQ+ makers while enjoying a cozy atmosphere at To Share Brewery.

**Featured Vendors**

1. B McCormick Art: Colorfully dark and humorous prints, stickers, pins, and t-shirts that will make you chuckle. Brendan draws inspiration from his love for video games, comics, and skateboarding.

2. Bee-Rex Crafts: Seasonal and witchy art, home decor, funky gifts, and upcycled curiosities. Pam, a retired chef, has turned her creative energy into art with a focus on community, activism, mutual aid, and environmental awareness.

3. By Omayda: Unique and colorful polymer clay earrings and miniature collectibles. Omayda creates handmade art for bold and extra souls, aiming to make people feel confident, beautiful, and colorful.

4. Divixxyy: Fan-inspired prints, keychains, stickers, pins, and more from this young trans artist specializing in illustration and comics. Leo’s work is a celebration of fandom and queer communities.

5. Gracie Makes Things: Earrings resembling your favorite things, handmade by Boston musician Grace Givertz. Her addiction to earrings led her to start this Black-owned small business.

6. Grindark Studio: Bright, quirky, eye-catching art pieces where the creepy and the colorful coincide. With a background in eclectic pagan studies and symbolism, Hazel brings a unique touch to his creations.

7. Jackie Hanson Art: Nature-themed paintings, prints, cards, and stickers, including whimsical block printing. Jackie’s art explores the interaction of humans and nature.

8. kassarts: Prints, stickers, and original artwork that inspire joy with bright colors. Kassie’s work reflects her love for natural subjects.

9. lilacfinches: Stickers, stationery, and apparel designed to brighten your day and make you feel seen and respected. Christine’s art focuses on inclusivity and empowerment.

10. Mount Cabot Maple: Single-source, unblended, organic, woodfired, hydropowered, queer-crafted maple syrup, maple cream, and dry maple sugar. A unique taste of northern White Mountains.

Live Performance by Grace Givertz: With a large voice packed into a tiny body, Grace Givertz is a multi-instrumentalist who uses her honest lyrics to bring a refreshing sound to folk. Born and raised in Jupiter, Florida, Grace has been writing songs and performing since she was eleven years old. She has opened for renowned artists like Lucy Dacus, Neyla Pekarek (The Lumineers), John Paul White (The Civil Wars), and Erin Rae.

About Queelective

OUR MISSION

Queerlective seeks to create and promote inclusive environments for the queer, BIPOC and underserved communities with a focus on utilizing art for personal and community growth.

OUR VISION