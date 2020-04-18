Sim F-Cats Week: Highs and Lows against Portland and Trenton

Manchester Ink Link is simulating the entire 2020 New Hampshire Fisher Cats season this month as we wait for the real baseball to return.

Today we enter Week 11.

In case you missed it, here’s are our previous stories on the Fisher Cats’ simulated season so far.

Friday, June 19 – Trenton 12, New Hampshire 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Fisher Cats managed just four hits, two from Christian Williams, an amount that Trenton overtook in their second inning alone.

Thomas Pannone (0-5) was pulled after 43 pitches, recording just four outs in his start. He gave up seven runs off five hits and a walk, highlighted by Oswaldo Cabrera’s three-run homer in the first.

Andrew Sopko gave up another four runs in his eight outs of long relief, giving up six hits and two walks.

Fisher Cat pitchers notched 13 strikeouts over the contest, five coming from Kyle Regnault in the final three innings of the contest.

Saturday, June 20 – New Hampshire 5, Trenton 4

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Thunder outhit the Fisher Cats, 12-5, but Trenton left 12 men on-base at the hands of a strong composite pitching performance from the ‘Cats.

Anthony Kay (5-3) earned the win, giving up a pair of runs in the fifth and Alex Wimmers gave up Trenton’s other two runs in the eighth, with Tristan Archer and Brett Cecil throwing scoreless innings, with Cecil now at five saves on the year.

At the plate, the Fisher Cats led off the second with a single from Alejandro Kirk, a double from Deiferson Barreto and a single from Forrest Wall en route to a four-run inning. Alfredo Silverio scored in the seventh thanks to Trenton’s second error of the game.

Sunday, June 21 – New Hampshire 7, Trenton 6

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Fisher Cats have strung two wins together.

All seven New Hampshire runs came by the end of the fourth inning, including a four-run first inning that saw the entire Fisher Cat lineup come up to the plate.

Thomas Hatch (2-1) gave up three earned runs over his five-inning start, but that was enough for the win. Kyle Regnault earned his second save of the season after striking out the final two Trenton batters of the game, with Tristan Archer and Brett Cecil earning their ninth and second holds of the year, respectively.

At the plate, Alejandro Kirk went 3-for-4 with four RBI, a double and a run scored. Ryan Noda and Josh Palacios also had two hits each in the win.

Monday, June 22 – Trenton 5, New Hampshire 3

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Thunder avoided a sweep, scoring a pair of runs off Ryan Borucki before he left with an injury.

Borucki (1-5) lasted just 18 pitches, recording two Trenton outs as the starter. Andrew Sopko entered and allowed three more runs, departing after recording six outs.

New Hampshire scored its first run of the contest in the second and added another two in the sixth.

The Fisher Cats tallied eight hits, with Alfredo Silverio and Alejandro Kirk each grabbing a pair apiece.

Earlier in the day, Samad Taylor returned to the Fisher Cats after just over a month at Advanced-A Dunedin. There, he went 43-for-160 (.269) with 13 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Kevin Smith was also diagnosed with a bruised elbow. He is listed as day-to-day for about a week.

Tuesday, June 23 – New Hampshire 5, Portland 4 (12 inn.)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Ryan Noda gave the Fisher Cats a walk-off win, giving New Hampshire their third win in four games and their fifth extra-innings win this year.

Portland dominated over the first six innings as Andrew Politi struck out 12 Fisher Cat batters, a high for any Eastern League pitcher so far this season.

Politi left after one batter in the seventh and a 4-0 lead, with the ‘Cats taking back three of those runs off Eduard Bazardo before the inning concluded.

Ben Revere’s single in the ninth pushed the game into extra innings, and New Hampshire nearly ended things in regulation, leaving the bases loaded heading into the tenth, with the deadlock left in place until Noda’s single brought Riley Adams home for the game-winner in the 12th.

Noda entered the contest as a replacement for Christian Williams in the eighth, with the Fisher Cats getting three more hits from bench players during the contest. Adams also had two hits, including a double that set him in place for Noda’s extra-inning base hit as did Alfredo Siverio.

Although he couldn’t duplicate Politi’s excellence, Patrick Murphy hurled a strong 5 2/3 innings in his start for the Fisher Cats, keeping New Hampshire in the contest until the offense could mount a comeback.

The winning pitcher was James Dykstra (2-0), striking out three Portland batters over the final five innings of the contest.

Earlier in the day, right-handed pitcher Joey Murray was demoted to Class-A Lansing.

Wednesday, June 24 – New Hampshire 7, Portland 5

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For the second day in a row, the Fisher Cats earned a comeback win against the Sea Dogs, giving New Hampshire its fifth win in six games.

New Hampshire starter Thomas Pannone gave up three runs in the third, but the Fisher Cats bounced back with a four-run fourth inning highlighted by Mac James’ three-run dinger.

That one-run New Hampshire lead lasted until the Sea Dogs discovered a pair of unearned runs in the top of the sixth, a creating a 5-4 advantage that held until James’ RBI double in the bottom of the sixth knotted up the contest at 5-5.

Deiferson Barreto broke the deadlock permanently in the seventh with an RBI single and Ben Revere smacked home another RBI single before the inning was done just to be safe.

Josh Palacios and Alfredo Silverio each recorded doubles in the win, with the Fisher Cats getting two-hit days from Palacios, Barreto, Revere, Silverio and James.

Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1) was the winner for his scoreless appearance in the sixth and seventh and Louis Coleman earned his first save of the year after holding the Sea Dogs at bay in his first appearance in almost two weeks.

Thursday, June 25 – Portland 11, New Hampshire 5

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Sea Dogs climbed back to .500 on the year thanks to seven early runs off New Hampshire starter Anthony Kay.

The loss was easily the worst out of Kay’s 15 starts so far this season, allowing seven hits and three walks in just 2 2/3rd innings of work.

Portland added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh, finishing with 15 combined hits against the five pitchers New Hampshire sent to the mound.

Kay is now 5-4 on the year following his 4-0 start in April.

At the plate, New Hampshire finished with 12 hits, highlighted by sixth-inning home runs against Deiferson Barreto and Alejandro Kirk. Barreto, Ben Revere and Forrest Wall finished with two hits each while Brock Lundquist went 3-for-5.

Friday, June 26 – Portland 14, New Hampshire 9

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Sea Dogs leave New Hampshire with a series split thanks to 17 total hits and five home runs off Fisher Cat pitching on Friday.

Thomas Hatch fell to 2-2, giving up six Portland runs off seven hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings. Tristan Archer allowed six more Sea Dog runs following the departure of Hatch, leading to a Sea Dog lead as large as 14 runs by the middle of the seventh.

New Hampshire collected ten hits off Portland batters, four of which came during a seven-run bottom of the seventh.

Deiferson Barreto, Forrest Wall and Mac James each had a pair of hits, with Samad Taylor and Ben Revere collecting doubles.

Revere left the contest in the seventh after incurring an injury on the basepaths.

Batter of the Week: Deiferson Barreto – The Venezuelan infielder had a hit in all eight games of the Trenton and Portland series, going 12-for-26 (.461) with a double, a home run, three runs scored and eight RBI.

Pitcher of the Week: Kyle Regnault – Regnault appeared in four games during the past two series, allowing just three hits and no earned runs over 7 1/3 innings, striking out 11 batters and getting a save on June 21.