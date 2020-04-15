Sim F-Cats Week 8: New Hampshire flirts with cellar, pitching ace out for season

Manchester Ink Link is simulating the entire 2020 New Hampshire Fisher Cats season this month as we wait for the real baseball to return.

Today we enter Week 8.

Friday, May 29 – Hartford 9, New Hampshire 4

HARTFORD, Conn. – New Hampshire squandered a 2-0 lead heading into the middle of the fifth, as the Fisher Cats dropped their third in a row.

Hartford strung together three straight hits in the bottom of the fifth, fueling a two-run rally that marked the first of four straight innings with a run, including a five-run eighth.

Fisher Cats starting pitcher Anthony Kay lasted five innings and didn’t get a decision, and was on the hook for one of the two runs in Hartford’s fifth inning rally.

Chase Whitley (1-2) got the loss for New Hampshire, allowing three runs over the seventh and eighth.

At the plate, Forest Wall, Riley Adams, Ben Revere and Roemon Fields each recorded two hits, with Brock Lundquist getting a double.

The game marked the return of Fields who was demoted from Triple-A Buffalo. Roemon last played for the Fisher Cats in 2017 and is 29-for-122 (.238) so far this year for Buffalo.

With the loss, the Fisher Cats drop to 19-29, one game ahead of Hartford for last place in the division

In other news, the Fisher Cats announced that Sean Reid-Foley has been diagnosed with a torn rotator cuff and will miss the next 15 months.

Saturday, May 30 – Hartford 16, New Hampshire 2

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Fisher Cats now find themselves in a tie for last place in the Eastern League’s Eastern Division, largely due an atrocious start by Thomas Hatch.

Hatch (0-1) started six games for the Fisher Cats in 2019 and this marked his first start for New Hampshire in 2020, which saw seven Hartford runs score before he left after the third inning. Only four of the seven runs scored during Hatch’s time on the mound were allowed due to an error by Fisher Cats infielder Ryan Noda.

Hatch was followed by six other New Hampshire pitchers, with Fisher Cat infielder Christian Williams coming in for the final out, the second time in as many weeks he’s been needed to take the hill for New Hampshire.

On offense, the Fisher Cats couldn’t keep pace with Hartford’s 15 hits, but they did manage a respectable nine hits of their own, with Brock Lundquist, Forest Wall, Roemon Fields and Dieferson Bareto each providing two apiece.

The Fisher Cats are now tied with Hartford for last place with a record of 19-30.

Sunday, May 31 – Hartford 6, New Hampshire 3

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Fisher Cats are now officially the worst team in the Eastern League, with the Yard Goats completed their sweep to overtake New Hampshire in the standings.

Andrew Sopko fell to 0-6 on the year, giving up five runs off nine hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings of work.

At the plate, Josh Palacios led the way for New Hampshire, going 4-for-3 with a home run in the fifth. Alfredo Silverio also contributed a double in the eighth.

The Fisher Cats now spend the next two weeks against foes from the Eastern League’s Western Division.

Earlier in the day, Roemon Fields was sent back up to Triple-A Buffalo, with relievers Emmanuel Ramirez and Alex Wimmers coming in from Advanced-A Dunedin.

Tuesday, June 2 – New Hampshire 5, Erie 4

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Fisher Cats stopped their five-game losing streak to start the month on a positive foot.

New Hampshire was down 4-0 before tying things up in a bottom of the sixth that saw five Fisher Cat hits as the team sent nine men to the plate.

The deadlock wouldn’t be broken until Ryan Noda gave New Hampshire a walk-off win in the ninth, getting on base with a full-count walk, advancing to second after Bene Revere’s full count walk on the next at-bat, getting to third off a sac fly to right by Josh Palacios and then beating a throw home from short off a dribbling grounder by Brock Lundquist.

Brett Cecil (3-1) was the winner, facing four batters in the ninth. Turner Larkins gave up two home runs to the SeaWolves in his start for the Fisher Cats.

At the plate, Alejandro Kirk hit a double and Alfredo Silverio hit a triple during the sixth inning rally.

Wednesday, June 3 – Erie 5, New Hampshire 1

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Perhaps Tuesday’s win was a mirage, as the Fisher Cats returned to their losing ways on a rainy, windy weekday night.

Anthony Kay dropped to 4-3 on the year, lasting 3 2/3rds in his 11th start of the year so far for the ‘Cats.

Kay gave up four runs off four hits and three walks and a home run to Derek Hill.

The SeaWolves four run lead lasted an extra hour due to a rain delay in the fifth, adding another run in the sixth.

Ben Revere crossed the plate off an Alejandro Kirk single in the eighth, his single earlier in the inning was one of two hits he recorded during the contest.

Prior to the contest, Thomas Pannone and Joey Murray returned to the rotation following their stints on the injured list.

Thursday, June 4 – New Hampshire 6, Erie 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Just over 2,200 fans came to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on a rainy weekday afternoon and they were rewarded with one of the best Fisher Cat performances of the season.

Starting pitcher Thomas Hatch and reliever Kyle Regnault combined to allow just five Erie base runners, striking out 11 batters in the process.

The Fisher Cats’ pitching held the line after the SeaWolves’ hurlers recovered after a rough first two innings, with New Hampshire getting just two hits from the third inning and beyond.

Still, those first two innings provided more than enough run support for Hatch and Regnault’s joint gem, with the ‘Cats batting grabbing five runs as they batted around the order in the first, chasing Erie starter Alex Lange after just two outs.

Hatch is now 1-1 on the year and the save was the first of the season for Regnault.

At the plate, Ryan Noda ended with a double as he and Deiferson Barreto each finished the day with a pair of hits for the ‘Cats.

Fisher Cat manager Cesar Martin announced that Patrick Murphy’s ankle injury would require at least another week of rest before he could return.

With the win, the Fisher Cats escape the basement, climbing to 21-32, one game ahead of Hartford.

Batter of the Week: Deiferson Barreto – Barreto hit .333 (6-for-18), with hits in four of five games he played in, with two RBI, two walks and a run scored.

Pitcher of the Week: Brett Cecil – The 2013 American League All-Star was the only pitcher without a poor performance this week, grabbing the win on June 2, his only outing of the week.