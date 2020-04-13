Sim F-Cats: Week 6 – Reid-Foley is EL ERA leader, but ‘Cats remain inconsistent

Manchester Ink Link is simulating the entire 2020 New Hampshire Fisher Cats season this month as we wait for the real baseball to return.

Today we enter Week 6 as the weather gets warmer and the Fisher Cats’ bats are trying to recover from a prolonged slump. While it’s too soon to tell when the real-life season may start, this is the first set of games that begin after Governor Chris Sununu’s current May 4 deadline regarding existing emergency orders in New Hampshire on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday, May 14 – Binghamton 2, New Hampshire 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Fisher Cats lost their sixth contest in seven games, shutout for the second time this month at the hands of Binghamton.

This time, Thomas Szapucki (5-0) shut down New Hampshire’s bats, scattering five hits and three walks over seven innings of work, striking out nine Fisher Cat batters.

Patrick Murphy (2-2) was New Hampshire’s losing pitcher of the day, throwing 5 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out five. Murphy allowed four hits, including two in the sixth that gave Binghamton their only runs of the game.

The frustration of the Fisher Cats’ recent struggles boiled over in the fourth when Mac James was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

Friday, May 15 – Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 2

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Morale continues to drop in the Queen City as the Fisher Cats dropped another contest.

After a 2-2 tie at the end of the third, Binghamton answered with two runs of New Hampshire reliever Tristan Archer in the seventh. Louis Coleman allowed the other three runs in Binghamton’s half of the ninth.

Samad Taylor was the only bright spot at the plate for New Hampshire, going 2-for-5 to lead the ‘Cats.

Fisher Cats starter Thomas Pannone didn’t factor in the decision, going five innings with four hits and a walk, striking out eight Binghamton batters.

The loss went to Tristan Archer, he falls to 0-2 on the year.

Saturday, May 16 – New Hampshire 5, Binghamton 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Fisher Cats four-game losing streak concluded thanks to a joint shutout led by starting pitcher Sean Reid-Foley.

The Guamanian righthander grabbed his first win in nearly a month, giving up just three hits and a walk in six innings of work, striking out seven Rumble Ponies.

Andrew Sopko and Turner Larkins combined for just one more hit and three walks over the other three innings of the contest.

At the plate, the parade of two-baggers continued, with Josh Palacios, Mac James and Forest Wall each recording doubles and Palacios also hitting his fourth home run of the year.

Palacios also added a single, with Deiferson Barreto adding three hits and a walk and Riley Adams providing two hits with a pair of walks.

Sunday, May 17 – New Hampshire 9, Binghamton 4

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Alfredo Silverio had a day to remember, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, and a homer on a drizzling afternoon at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

Christian Williams and Samad Taylor also went deep and Mac James pitched in a pair of hits as the ‘Cats took a 4-0 lead in the first and didn’t look back.

On the mound Ryan Borucki (1-3) was the winner after going five innings, scattering five hits and a pair of walks.

The Rumble Ponies actually outhit New Hampshire, 11-9, but left ten men on-base, including six in scoring position.

Tuesday, May 19 – New Hampshire 9, Reading 4

READING, Penn. – Every Fisher Cat batter save Ben Revere had at least one hit as the New Hampshire offensive resurgence continued, giving the ‘Cats their third win in a row after four straight losses.

Christian Williams led the way, going 3-for-4 with two runs, three RBI, a home run, a double and a walk, but he was not alone when it came to impressive days.

Josh Palacios, Alfredo Silverio and Cullen Large each notched a pair of hits, with Large getting a double in his return to the Fisher Cats’ roster.

In a second inning that saw eight New Hampshire runs, Silverio earned a unique RBI through a bases loaded catcher’s interference call.

Turner Larkins (1-2) was the winner, recording four outs in the fifth and sixth in relief of starter Anthony Kay.

Earlier in the day, Large returned from Triple-A Buffalo after hitting .203 (14-for-69) in his month with the Bisons. Samad Taylor was sent down to Advanced-A Dunedin to make room for Large on the roster.

Wednesday, May 20 – Reading 7, New Hampshire 2

READING, Penn. – The Fisher Cats saw their winning streak end on Wednesday, even if they didn’t see their hitting end.

Seven of New Hampshire’s nine starting batters had at least one hit in the loss, with Mac James going 2-for-4 and Deiferson Barreto going 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the fifth.

Thomas Pannone recorded just one out in his start for New Hampshire, suffering an unspecified injury during his third pitch.

Andrew Sopko (0-4) got the loss, getting four outs after Pannone’s departure. New Hampshire ultimately sent seven pitchers to the mound, a major reason why the contest lasted almost four hours.

Thursday, May 21 – Reading 10, New Hampshire 6

READING, Penn. – Despite a 4-for-4 day from Forrest Wall, the Fisher Cats couldn’t pull out the victory in their series finale against the Fightin’ Phils.

Wall had a double and a homer in the loss, with Josh Palacios also recording a double.

Patrick Murphy (2-3) got the loss, lasting five innings in his 82 pitch start. Murphy gave up seven runs off eight hits and a pair of walks, striking out five Reading batters.

In order news, Thomas Pannone was diagnosed with biceps tendinitis and is expected to be out for up to two weeks.

Batter of the Week: Alfredo Silverio – The Dominican outfielder hit .380 ( 8-for-21) with four RBI, four runs scored, four walks and a pair of stolen bases.

Pitcher of the Week: Sean Reid-Foley – Reid-Foley was the only starting pitcher with a win, he has the best ERA of any Eastern League pitcher still in the league.