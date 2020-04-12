Sim F-Cats Week 5: New Hampshire can’t handle imaginary Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies

Manchester Ink Link is simulating the entire 2020 New Hampshire Fisher Cats season this month as we wait for the real baseball to return.

Today we enter Week 5.

In case you missed it, here’s are stories on the pre-season, Week 1 , Week 2 , Week 3, and Week 4

All game information comes from Out of the Park Baseball ’21

Thursday, May 7 – New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Anthony Kay is now 2-1 against his former team this season and 4-1 overall thanks to eight scoreless innings on Thursday.

Kay faced one batter in the ninth, Binghamton first baseman Jeremy Vasquez, leaving the contest after Vasquez scorched a groundball double down the third base line.

Blake Tiberi’s home run later in Bighamton’s half of the ninth brought Vasquez home in what would be the Rumble Ponies only two runs of the night.

At the plate, Josh Palacios led the way for the Fisher Cats, going 3-for-5 and scoring two runs. Forrest Wall also collected two hits for New Hampshire.

Ben Revere hit his league leading tenth double of the year, with Chavez Young and Alejandro Kirk also adding insurance homers in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Friday, May 8 – Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 5

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – New Hampshire hurler Patrick Murphy allowed six earned runs in the fifth inning of Friday’s contest, one more earned run in his previous four appearances combined.

That inning saw 13 Rumble Ponies come to the plate, with Murphy relieved after seeing nine of those batters.

Murphy’s collapse negated New Hampshire’s early three-run lead. The Fisher Cats added runs in the eighth and ninth off RBI doubles by Alejandro Kirk and Mac James, but couldn’t find the game-tying run in either inning.

Ben Revere also had a double, bringing his league-leading total to 11 and giving him at least one hit over 24 of his first 27 Fisher Cat appearances.

Earlier in the day, the Fisher Cats received second baseman Samad Taylor from Advanced-A Dunedin, where he hit .329 over 20 games.

Saturday, May 9 – Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Only a Chavez Young single in the second inning kept Tony Dibrell from a no-hitter as the Fisher Cats dropped the fifth of their last seven games.

Dibrell left after the eighth, retiring the next 19 batters after Young’s hit, which he quickly squandered on a failed stolen base attempt. Dibrell struck out eight of those batters en route to his fourth win of the year.

New Hampshire starting pitcher Andrew Sopko (0-3) lasted six innings, pitching a game that would have been good enough to win on most days. Sopko allowed four hits and a pair of walks, striking out five Rumble Ponies. However, one of those hits was a two-run homer to Luis Carpio in the fifth, putting Binghamton ahead for good.

An Ali Sanchez double in the eighth provided Binghamton with their other run.

The last time the Fisher Cats were no-hit came on April 26, 2016 during a trip to Trenton.

Monday, May 11 – New Hampshire 4, Portland 3

PORTLAND, MAINE – A solo home run from Brock Lundquist in the ninth helped break a 3-3 deadlock as well as a three-game Fisher Cats losing streak.

Portland struck first with two runs in the fifth, but an RBI double in the seventh from Ryan Noda followed t a two-run single from New Hampshire outfielder Josh Palacios put the Fisher Cats ahead.

New Hampshire hurler Chandler Shepard walked home the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, but struck out Jeremy Rivera for the third out, avoiding any further damage.

The lack of early runs and eight walks prevented Sean Reid-Foley from getting back into the win column, with Reid-Foley leaving in the fifth. Brett Cecil (2-0) earned the win for his six outs in the eighth and ninth.

At the plate, Christian Williams had a pair of hits, with Samad Taylor and Kevin Smith also getting doubles along with Noda’s

On Sunday, the Fisher Cats lost outfielder Chavez Young to Advanced-A Dunedin with Carlos Fisher joining the team after being signed on Saturday.

Fisher spent parts of 2009 through 2011 in the majors with Cincinnati, and last played professionally in 2018 with Acereros de Monclova in the Mexican League.

The Fisher Cats now have 12 position players and 17 pitchers because 16 apparently just wasn’t enough.

Tuesday, May 12 – Portland 5, New Hampshire 3

PORTLAND, MAINE – Between being struck out 11 times and leaving ten men on base, the Fisher Cats found frustration at the hands of Bryan Mata and the Portland pitching staff on Tuesday.

The frustration was made greater by the fact that the ‘Cats bats did find some success, with doubles from Samad Taylor, Brock Lundquist and Forest Wall as well as an eighth-inning homer by Kevin Smith.

However, Ryan Borucki couldn’t hold the Sea Dogs bats, giving up five earned runs after allowing four straight hits in the fifth.

Borucki falls to 0-3 while Mata rose to 3-0.

Wednesday, May 13 – Portland 5, New Hampshire 4 (11 inn.)

PORTLAND, MAINE – A rainy Hadlock Field provided the backdrop for another frustrating contest, this one ending with a walk-off triple from Luke Tendler, bringing Jarren Duran across for the winning run.

The Sea Dogs opened scoring with a two-run second inning, but Brock Lundquist evened things up with a two-run single in the top of the fifth. A pair of leadoff hits in the bottom of the fifth gave Portland their lead back, but the Fisher Cats would tie things up again in the sixth thanks to Christian Williams’ RBI single.

Another RBI single, this one from Mac James bringing Alejandro Kirk across the plate gave New Hampshire its first lead, requiring some late heroics to prevent a New Hampshire win.

Those heroics came from Duran in the ninth as well, with his 2-2 double to left bringing Jeremy Rivera home from first, setting the stage for his game-winning score later.

Duran went 3-for-6 on the night, with Juremi Profar also grabbing three hits and Jhonny Perada adding two for the Sea Dogs.

Lundquist and Samad Taylor each had a pair of hits for the Fisher Cats, with Lundquist also drawing a pair of walks.

Anthony Kay went five innings in the start for New Hampshire, giving up three runs off six hits and a walk, striking out one Portland batter. Turner Larkins (0-2) was the losing pitcher, with Sean Wymer blowing his second save of the year thanks to Duran’s triple in the ninth.

Batter of the Week: Samad Taylor – After getting the call-up last week from Advanced-A Dunedin, Taylor recorded five hits in three contests over the Fisher Cats’ contests against Binghamton and Portland, including three doubles.

Pitcher of the Week: Kyle Regnault – Another newcomer, Regnault threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief over two appearances this week, with six Ks against no walks.