Sim F-Cats Week 10: The Akron/Altoona Road Trip

Manchester Ink Link is simulating the entire 2020 New Hampshire Fisher Cats season this month as we wait for the real baseball to return.

Today we enter Week 10.

Friday, June 11 – Altoona 3, New Hampshire 2 (11 inn.)

ALTOONA, Penn. – For the third straight day, the Fisher Cats allowed a walk-off win, this time in a different city.

Andrew Sopko is now 0-7 on the year, unable to find stability in the starting rotation or the bullpen.

However, the game-ending single Sopko gave up to Altoona’s Mitchell Tolman was just one of many mistakes spread across the Fisher Cats roster in this loss. Earlier in the 11th, Brock Lundquist dropped a flyball, allowing the tying run to get to third. Kyle Regnault allowed a home run to Dylan Busby in the ninth to keep the game going. And of course, the Fisher Cats’ bats cooled off after several good recent days, putting up only six hits throughout the contest.

Christian Williams got a double in his first appearance in eight days, with Ryan Noda also getting a double.

Saturday, June 12 – Altoona 3, New Hampshire 1

ALTOONA, Penn. – It’s unclear what it might take for the Fisher Cats to break out of their current swoon, with a sterling starting performance from Fisher Cats pitcher Thomas Pannone wasted.

New Hampshire recorded just five hits on the night, but Deiferson Barreto knocking in the ‘Cats only run in the sixth.

Josh Palacios hit his 19th double of the year, just three behind league leader Ryder Jones of Portland. Ben Revere went 2-for-3 with a walk.

Chandler Shepard (2-2) was the losing pitcher, allowing the go-ahead run in the sixth and three of the Curve’s seven hits over his four-out, 34 pitch appearance in the sixth and seventh innings.

Sunday, June 13 – Altoona 9, New Hampshire 7

ALTOONA, Penn. – The Fisher Cats are now 4-8 in their stretch against Western Division foes as Altoona completed a series sweep of the ‘Cats.

Altoona shortstop O’Neil Cruz his three home runs off three different Fisher Cat pitchers, driving in six of Altoona’s nine runs in the contest.

The final home run, allowed by Louis Coleman (1-2) put the final nail in the latest Fisher Cat coffin, erasing New Hampshire’s four-run rally in the seventh that tied the game up at 7-7.

At the plate for New Hampshire, Brock Lundquist and Josh Palacios each had three hits and Alejandro Kirk and Forrest Wall had two hits.

Lundquist and Kevin Smith each had doubles.

Following the game, Fisher Cats manager Cesar Martin announced that Turner Larkins will miss the next the next ten months with a ruptured ulnar collateral ligament. Logan Warmoth is also struggling to recover from a hamstring injury, he last played on May 2.

Monday, June 14 – New Hampshire 4, Akron 1

AKRON, OHIO – The Fisher Cats’ locker room erupted into a miniature celebration following Monday’s contest, not only for their first win in nearly a week, but also for Andrew Sopko’s first win in 15 appearances so far this year.

Sopko relieved Thomas Hatch, who threw the first four innings and left after recording one out in the fifth. Sopko recorded the next ten outs, giving up just one hit and two walks. Tristan Archer and Brett Cecil recorded the final four outs of the contest, with Archer getting his seventh hold of the year and Cecil getting his fourth save of the year.

At the plate, Alejandro Kirk led the way, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in the second. Alfredo Silverio and Kevin Smith also recorded two hits each for New Hampshire in the win.

Following the contest, Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin also announced that Patrick Murphy is returning to the active roster following an ankle injury on May 26.

Tuesday, June 15 – Akron 7, New Hampshire 2

AKRON, OHIO – Louis Coleman and Emmanuel Ramirez were the goats on Tuesday, giving up seven runs in one inning to the Rubber Ducks,

The implosion spoiled a six-inning gem by Ryan Borucki, where he gave up just two hits and a walk against six strikeouts.

Chandler Shepherd was needed to finally retire the side in the seventh following the duo’s horrific outings, with Coleman unable to record a single out before getting the hook.

Earlier in the game, Riley Adams made the most of the day off for primary catcher Alejandro Kirk. Adams’ run-scoring double in the second would have been enough for the win if not for the bullpen failure, but the Fisher Cats struggled at the plate otherwise. Alfredo Silverio had two of the Fisher Cats’ four hits on the day, with his infield hit in the ninth bringing in Forrest Wall for New Hampshire’s second run.

Wednesday, June 16 – Akron 10, New Hampshire 1

AKRON, OHIO – The Fisher Cats left ten men on base, and Patrick Murphy allowed eight earned runs in his return to the rubber against the Rubber Ducks.

Murphy (2-4) lasted 3 2/3rds in his start, giving up seven hits and four walks, striking out three batter. Joey Murray allowed another run over his eight-out long relief appearance, with another run coming across the plate thanks to a fielding error by Fisher Cats infielder Vinny Capra.

Capra had two of New Hampshire’s seven hits in the contest in his first appearance for the Fisher Cats since 2019, following a promotion from Advanced-A Dunedin late the previous night.

Ben Revere and Alfredo Silverio pitched in doubles in the loss.

Batter of the Week: Alejandro Kirk – He hit .375 over the week (6-for-16) with a double, a homer, three runs scored, four RBI and a pair of walks.

Pitcher of the Week: Thomas Pannone – Pannone gave up just two earned runs in nine innings of work, striking out ten batters against eight hits and three walks in two appearances this week.