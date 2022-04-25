Signup period underway for downtown outdoor dining permits

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a third year of permit applications for downtown businesses seeking to use parking spaces in front of their business for something other than car parking, with the deadline extending to this Friday, April 29.

Upon the recommendation of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic, permit requests to encumber sidewalks or parking spaces this year will not be free as COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline compared to previous years.

These permits are required only for businesses looking to use permits in the city’s Central Business District, which is roughly bordered by the Merrimack River, Salmon Street, Chestnut Street and Valley Street.

Application forms can be found here.