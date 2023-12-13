Signature on Elm – open and occupied: The renovation of a legendary Manchester property

MANCHESTER, NH – North & South Construction Services (North & South) has renovated and officially opened a property that hosted some legendary Manchester businesses over the decades, including the Red Arrow Restaurant, Fournier’s Furniture, The Manchester Deli and Lemay Brothers Jewelers.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday North & South’s newest mixed-use project, Signature on Elm, was celebrated by the Mayor of Manchester, Joyce Craig, representatives of the Strafford Economic Development Corporation, NH BEA’s Housing Finance Director Andrew Dorsett, neighbors and project team members. The 60,000 square-foot historic preservation and redevelopment effort created 35 residential units, including 15 workforce housing units, and seven commercial spaces.

“North & South leveraged its full family of businesses to preserve an Elm Street landmark and make progress toward resolving the state’s housing crisis. With a prime location in the Queen City, Signature on Elm promises to be one of the neighborhood’s hottest retail and housing destinations,” said Jake McManus, vice president of development at North & South Construction Services.

Preserving the building’s Art Deco aesthetic, Signature on Elm features the painted-on Fournier’s Furniture and the LED-retrofitted Lemay Brother’s Jewelry Signs, the original building canopy, repurposed glass blocks from the original windows and a curved glass wall on the first floor.

“This is the kind of mixed-use, mixed-income development that makes cities thrive,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. “This development joins a long list of recent investments in the City of Manchester, whether it is housing, small businesses or infrastructure. Progress is being made throughout the City and our residents and visitors are realizing the benefits.”

The $12.8 million effort received funding from the InvestNH Housing Grant Program, the Strafford Economic Development Corporation, Eastern Bank and private contributions. As part of the grant requirements, North & South employees were offered priority access to the project’s workforce housing units.

Strafford Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Dennis McCann explained the new workforce housing units attracted the SEDC to invest in Signature on Elm.

“Many people understandably assume that we would get involved because of the seven retail and commercial units involved,” said McCann. “In actuality, we put our $2 million into the project because of the housing units involved, more specifically the 15 units of workforce housing.”

Current tenants include Heng Hai Boba Tea, Helen’s Tailoring and Iglesia La Vid Verdadera Church. The remaining commercial spaces, including one unit with access onto Pearl Street, offer room for a restaurant and space for an ATM.