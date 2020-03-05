Sign up for the next Citizens Police Academy, starting April 15

MANCHESTER, NH — The Manchester Police Department will be hosting its 33rd session of the Citizen’s Police Academy. The class is scheduled to begin April 15, 2020. All classes will be held on Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department located at 405 Valley St. Manchester, NH.

The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eight-week program designed to inform residents about the role of this agency in our community. The program consists of a classroom format with some limited participation if you so choose.

Upon acceptance into the program, you can expect an informative session examining different aspects of police work at the Manchester Police Department. You will be exposed to the glamour and excitement you associate with police work, along with the processes that are less glamorous but vital to the day to day operations of this agency.

There is no fee to attend this program. You will be required to fill out a brief application and a background check will be conducted before your acceptance.

If you would like additional information or an application regarding this program, please visit the Manchester Police Department website at www.manchesterpd.com. Click on the citizen’s police academy link to access the online application. Space in this class is limited.

For additional information, contact Officer Steven Duquette at sduquett@manchesternh.gov