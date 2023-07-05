Sign up for July 15 Improv Workshop Festival – a day of learning and fun!

MANCHESTER, NH – Queen City Improve invites everyone to this year’s Improv Workshop Festival on July 15 for a day of learning and fun! Workshops based on our tentative fall course offerings will be happening at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Manchester.

$20 per person – $50 to attend all three adult workshops

$10 for tweens

Click here to buy Improv Workshop Festival Tickets: Sat, Jul 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. via Eventbrite

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Foundational Improv

Participants will work on the foundational skills of improv that are necessary for all performers of all levels. This is a great workshop for anyone looking to learn about improv, but it’s also a workshop to build core skills for any performing level.

1-2 TWEENS!

This workshop for 10- to 12-year-olds will be an hour long and learn information about performing on a stage, as well as key ideas in improv. By the end, performers will learn basic improv skills or build on previously learned skills.

2-4 Practical

Participants will learn the next level of improv – putting your foundational knowledge to the test. Guided feedback will be provided to participants, to allow them to learn at their own paces. This workshop is recommended for someone with prior improv experience. *Participants who take our foundational workshop are welcome to also register for this workshop!

4-6 Musical

Participants will dive into musical improv, learn key elements of incorporating music into improv, and leave with enhanced improvisational theater skills. Musical improv does not require the ability to sing! Join us and learn how every performer can participate. This workshop is recommended for someone with prior improv experience. *Participants who take our foundational workshop are welcome to also register for this workshop!

More information at: queencityimprov.com

Questions:

queencityimprov@gmail.com