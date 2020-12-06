Show us your #FirstSnowNH photos

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s something about the first substantial snow. Sure, there was a sputter of flakes a few weeks ago, but this is the snow we’ll all remember. So why not pool our photos and create a little wintry mix time capsule for posterity?

We’ve asked you to post your photos capturing life in the blizzard – indoors being cozy, toasting to the snow, decorating, or outdoors showing off your surroundings, shoveling, snowshoeing. Whatever says #FirstSnowNH to you is photo-worthy.

Below are a few early entries, but keep them coming. Simply post your photos to social media with the hashtag #FirstSnowNH and we’ll find them!

Amanda Bouldin provided this two-part drive-by view of a branch down on a snow-coated roadway, via Twitter.