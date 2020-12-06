Show us your #FirstSnowNH photos

Saturday, December 5, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, Community, Weather 0

Amabda Bouldin provided this two-part driveby view of a branch down on a snow-coated roadway, via Twitter.The view of the snow sticking to the ground and the handle of my snow shovel as seen through the lovely wreath presented to me on my birthday by my son’s girlfriend, from the warmth and comfort of my home. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – There’s something about the first substantial snow. Sure, there was a sputter of flakes a few weeks ago, but this is the snow we’ll all remember. So why not pool our photos and create a little wintry mix time capsule for posterity?

We’ve asked you to post your photos capturing life in the blizzard – indoors being cozy, toasting to the snow, decorating, or outdoors showing off your surroundings, shoveling, snowshoeing. Whatever says #FirstSnowNH to you is photo-worthy.

Below are a few early entries, but keep them coming. Simply post your photos to social media with the hashtag #FirstSnowNH and we’ll find them!

Posted by June Triciani via Instagram: “Ahhh…winter. First branch down! #FirstSnowNH
Tabatha Young captured the way the wet snow coats the trees making everything magically white. Posted via Facebook

Amanda Bouldin provided this two-part drive-by view of a branch down on a snow-coated roadway, via Twitter.

Snow frames this Jeanne Shaheen sign, posted by Amanda Bouldin via Twitter.
There’s nothing cuter than taking your dog out in the first snow and seeing the look of total recall on their faces as they come to terms with the white stuff.  Also, the prelude to yellow snow. Submitted by Amanda Bouldin via Twitter
Catoflage is when your white cat poses on a white blanket in front of a snow scene. But we see you, beautiful kitty! Photo submitted by Amanda Bouldin via Twitter
