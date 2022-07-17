Shots fired on Concord Street, no injuries reported; police looking for info on a red sedan that fled the scene

MANCHESTER, NH – Just after 1 a.m. on July 17, Manchester Police Officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the area of Concord and Elm streets.

At the time, numerous officers, including dedicated foot patrol officers, were working to disperse a large and unruly crowd in the area of Elm and Lowell streets. Officers were working to break-up several fights when gunfire was heard coming from the area of Concord Street. Officers immediately ran toward the sound of the gunfire and encountered numerous individuals fleeing the area.

Responding officers were able to quickly learn that no one was injured and no property had been struck. According to initial reports, an occupant of a red sedan was firing rounds into the air while driving on Concord St. This vehicle was last seen south on Elm St.

Manchester Police Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

Information can be anonymously provided to the Manchester CrimeLine.

CrimeLine Tips can be provided by:

Calling 603-624-4040

Logging on to manchestercrimeline.org using the secure “Submit a Tip” app.

Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest.