Shots fire near shopping plaza, police recover several shell casings

MANCHESTER, NH – Police responded to a call reporting gunfire near the Family Dollar Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched at 3:55 p.m. to Wilson street after gunshots were reported. They were told by several witnesses upon arrival that multiple shots had been fired in an area of the street behind the Family Dollar parking lot entrance.

Witnesses provided descriptions of someone seen fleeing the area and officers began searching for a suspect and evidence.

A witness at the scene said there was blood visible in the same area where the shooting occurred.

Police taped off a large area of Wilson Street between Bell and Grove streets. Many shoppers trying to enter the shopping plaza that includes a grocery store, trampoline park, restaurant, and Family Dollar expressed concern about the situation.

New Hampshire State Police were requested to assist at the scene with a K9 that is commonly used for tracking people, firearms and ballistics. MPD canvased a large area with State Police, including areas leading to the Central Little League baseball field where children were playing baseball. After an extensive search of several blocks the K9 the search was called off.

Wilson Street will remain closed for an extended period while detectives gather evidence. Several evidence markers were placed near what appear to be shell casings on the ground. Holes in the side of one multi-unit house appeared to be from gunfire, and were being examined by police.

No official information has been released by Manchester Police. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.