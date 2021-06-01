Shootings in city tied to national street gang, judge says

MANCHESTER, NH – A national street gang known as Nine Trey Bloods is responsible for gun-related violence in the city, according to a judge’s order revoking bail for a man charged with reckless conduct in connection with an April 7, 2021 shooting in which three people were shot.

Superior Court Judge N. William Delker, in an order dated May 26, 2021, granted the state’s motion to revoke bail for Tariq Alston, 19, of 194 Bell St., after he was recorded on video handling a rifle inside a Hooksett gun shop a day after he was released on bail.

He was arrested for violating bail conditions on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence for allegedly hiding a gun between a mattress and frame of a bed when he fled from police on May 3. The reckless conduct charge is in connection with the April 7, 2021, shooting outside Seven Days Market, 360 Union St., where three people were shot.

Judge N. William Delker, who presided at last week’s hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District, had released Alston on personal recognizance bail with restrictions. Those included not possessing any firearm or ammunition and to have no contact with several Nine Trey gang members including Milton Nabors, one of the two gang members he was with inside Shooters Outpost in Hooksett.

The Nine Trey Gangster Bloods or Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods (NTG) are a violent gang tied to the United Blood Nation street gang which is connected to the LA Bloods. It was formed in 1993 at the Rikers Island correctional facility in New York City and known for selling drugs.

Alston was arrested on May 4, 2021, on a second warrant that alleged on May 3, 2021, he fled police when they tried to arrest him. Police were conducting surveillance and saw Alston with Ayuel Matiop, Milton, Nabors and Kenneth Sabatell, identified as “members and associates” of 9 Trey Bloods, a group responsible for gun-related violence in the city, according to Delker’s order.

The four men apparently recognized the undercover police cruiser and Alston fled between two buildings. Welker said Alston looked directly at the officer before running up the stairs of an apartment building. The officer called out to him by name and ordered him to stop but Alston instead went into an apartment and closed the door.

The officer did not pursue him at that time because he was alone and concerned for his safety “in light of the fact that the defendant was charged with a gun-related crime,” Delker wrote.

A resident of the apartment opened the door in response to the officer knocking on the door and identifying himself. Initially, the woman lied about Alston being in the apartment. Eventually, she admitted he was there and another officer arrested him. The woman said she was uncomfortable talking to police because she was dating a prominent member of the 9-Trey Bloods gangs, whose nickname was “23” and who police knew as Zachary McInerney Jones. She said she was afraid gang members or associates would see her talking to police.

The woman’s mother arrived at the home and gave police permission to search the apartment. Both said there were no weapons or ammunition in the apartment. Police found a handgun, with eight live rounds in it including one in the chamber, wedged between a mattress and bed frame. Alston was charged with falsifying physical evidence for hiding the gun from police. Bail was set at preventative detention, that is he was held without bail.

He was held overnight and at a hearing the following day, the state sought to have him held on preventative detention based on his affiliation with gang members, which was unknown to the prosecution at the time of his initial bail hearing on May 2, 2021.

The court agreed to allow him to be released on personal recognizance bail subject to conditions which included no contact with any of the 9-Trey gang members including Matiop, Nabors, Sabatell and McIneney Jones, or the occupants of the apartment where he was arrested. He also was prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition or dangerous weapons.

Alston was released on bail on May 13 and the very next day, May 14, 2021, he went to Shooters Outpost with Milton Nabors and Emmanuelle Sayle, both gang members. There he handled a rifle for a few moments before handing it back to the clerk. The three men proceeded downstairs to the ammunition area of the store where Style handed Nabors cash to buy ammunition. The clerk refused to sell Nabors more than two boxes of ammunition due to a supply shortage. Nabors said he would buy two boxes for himself and two boxes for each of his friends – Sayle and Alston.

The clerk recognized Alston, who had distinctive red dreadlocks, from pictures published in the news about his arrest in the Seven Days Market shooting. He has since dyed his hair black. The clerk called a manager who refused to sell ammunition to the men and the three men left the store.

Two days later, Nabors returned to Shooters Outpost and again tried to buy ammunition. The clerk recognized him from the prior interaction and a manager declined to authorize the sale. An employee notified Manchester police of the attempt to buy ammunition and Alston being in the store.

The defense, in requesting Alston be released on bail, argued he should be allowed to complete high school and get a job for the summer. The defense also argued that Alston did not know Nabors by name. “Even if that were true, it is abundantly clear from the May 12 bail hearing whom the court was referring to when it included that condition in the bail order,” Delker said. “The court specifically asked the defendant directly whether he had any questions about the bail conditions. He did not ask for clarification about the no contact provision.”

Less than 24 hours after his second release from jail “he was caught on video at a firearms store, handling a weapon, in the company of Milton Nabors. Those two bail conditions could not have been more clear. In light of the defendant’s arrest two times for firearms-related crimes, the fact that he was anywhere near a weapon is deeply troubling,” Delker said.

The judge also said this is not Alton’s first offense. He was convicted in Circuit Court of disorderly conduct on Nov. 17, 2020, and received a suspended fine for one year based on good behavior. He also pleaded guilty in Superior Court to a misdemeanor violation of the Controlled Drug Act and was given a six-month suspended sentence based on good behavior.

Just two months after he pled guilty in this court, the judge said there is compelling evidence he ran from police when they attempted to arrest him for the felony crime of reckless conduct with a firearm. He then stashed a loaded handgun in an apartment.

Delker said not only did Alton clearly violate two clear bail conditions within 24 hours of his release, he also has two suspended sentences hanging over his head.

“Defense counsel’s argument that the defendant’s bail violations were an impulsive act by a teenager does not give the court any comfort that the defendant will not impose a danger to the public or abide by bail conditions,” the judge wrote. “Accepting the defense’s representation as accurate (something the court is not convinced is accurate given the defendant’s recent brushes with the law), it is that very impulsivity that causes the court concern that the defendant will again violate his bail conditions and endanger the public.”