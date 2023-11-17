Shooting reported at state psychiatric hospital, suspect dead

UPDATE (6 p.m.) A person armed with a gun entered the lobby of New Hampshire Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday and opened fire, shooting 1 person who was later pronounced dead.

According to NH State Police Col. Mark Hall a Trooper who was assigned to the hospital an in “close proximity” shot and killed the suspect. CPR was administered to the victim who could not be revived. The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of family members, Hall said.

Police were working to identify the shooter and the bomb squad was also investigating a “suspicious vehicle” that was in the parking lot of the psychiatric hospital, Hall said.

He reinforced that there was no threat to the public, patients or staff.

NH DHHS Commissioner Lori Weaver said a call center was being established for families wishing to reach out to loved ones and that information would be “released shortly.” Family visitation at the hospital was off-limits until further notice.

“This is a difficult and unimaginable day for our employees and community,” Weaver said. “We’ll continue to make resources available in the coming hours and days.”

Hall fielded questions from reporters, including any known motive of the shooter or related circumstances, but most of the questions were not answered as Hall cited the “ongoing investigation.”

He did confirm that the “suspicious vehicle” was unoccupied and asked that the public stay clear of the government campus.

CONCORD, NH (5 p.m.)– A “shooting incident” that unfolded this afternoon at New Hampshire Hospital is “contained,” according to NH State Police, who also reported there were “multiple victims” via a social media post just after 4 p.m.

“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds,” wrote Gov. Chris Sununu in a news release issued just before 5 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. State Police posted more details, saying that the shooting incident was “contained to the front lobby of New Hampshire Hospital” and that “all patients are safe and there is no active threat to the public.”

The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m.

The state-run psychiatric hospital provides in-house care for patients with acute mental illness, according to the state’s website.

The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management department was also on scene assisting along with Concord Police and NH State Police.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.