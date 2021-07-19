Shooting reported at Amherst and Lincoln streets

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police, fire and AMR responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Amherst and Lincoln streets Sunday at 6:40 p.m.

Fire and EMS were asked to stay away while police secured the scene. Firefighters and medics were cleared to come to the scene at about 7:45 p.m.

One person was transported from the scene, and firefighters assisted AMR in the ambulance on the way to the Elliot Hospital.

A gray vehicle was parked in the middle of the road on Amherst Street just East of Lincoln. Crime scene tape isolated a large area surrounding the vehicle, and evidence markers were on the ground next to the car. What appeared to be a shell casing could be seen on the ground next to one of the evidence markers on the ground next to the passenger side of the car.

Bystanders at the scene said a male was bleeding and was treated at the scene before he was transported to the hospital. Several others also reported seeing a person running from the area toward Hanover Street.

Manchester Police with a police dog were searching behind apartments where they believe the person ran. They located what appeared to be a black sweatshirt with a logo, and police stayed with the item while awaiting detectives to process the scene.

No information on the victim is available. Manchester Police have not issued any official information on the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.