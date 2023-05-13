4 people injured after shooing at party, ‘not random’ incident, police say

MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Saturday afternoon with multiple victims. The shooting happened near Ahern and O’Malley streets.

Manchester Police received numerous calls about a shooting with multiple victims at about 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Responding officers learned that a gathering was taking place in this area when the incident occurred. Four young adults suffered gunshot wounds. All of the victims are being treated at a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Initial reports indicate two males in hoods approached the gathering, and at least one of them fired a weapon. The two males were seen fleeing the area. At this point in the investigation, this incident does not appear to be random.

Manchester Police Detectives are actively investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at www.manchestercrimeline.org.

Manchester Police will provide an update on this incident when appropriate.