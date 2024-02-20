Man arrested in connection with late-night shooting at 603 Bar & Grill

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Police are seeking information related to a late-night shooting incident at the 603 Bar & Grill on Elm Street. File Photo
Garst/MPD

MANCHESTER, NHUPDATED 8:30 a.m. Police have arrested Micky Garst, 33, of  Manchester. Approximately 2 ½ hours after the shooting, Manchester Police located and arrested Garst, charged with first-degree assault, armed career criminal, and possession of marijuana. Garst will be arraigned Feb. 20 in District Court.

Original story begins below:

Police are investigating a late-night shooting at an Elm Street bar.

At 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 19 patrol officers were dispatched to the 603 Bar & Grill, 1087 Elm St., for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman on Lowell Street who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.  Inquiries related to this incident can be directed to Heather Hamel at (603) 792-5433.

