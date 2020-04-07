Shooting death of Carl Manning by police ruled ‘homicide;’ no details yet around circumstances

MANCHESTER, NH – The following update was issued by the NH Attorney General’s office concerning the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, April 5, 2020, that resulted in the death of Carl Manning, 62.

On April 6, 2020, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy on Carl Manning. Dr. Duval determined that the cause of Mr. Manning’s death was a gunshot wound to the neck and that his manner of death is homicide.

As used by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, homicide is defined as the killing of one person by another.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation. No further information will be released until after the involved officers’ formal interviews are completed.