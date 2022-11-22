Shire Sharing continues legacy of charity and compassion

MANCHESTER, NH – A U-Haul van pulled up to a driveway on Randall Street in the early dark of Friday evening, November 18. Several boxes full of food had been piled up in the back, in which were canned goods and boxed good of all kinds. When the vehicle pulled up in the driveway, a large garage door opened behind it.

Inside, pallets had been lain on the ground, most of which were full of food. Empty boxes piled up one side of the garage, just behind a pallet stacked with over one hundred pies- mostly of which were pumpkin pie. Other pallets had sweet potatoes, fresh produce, cans of gravy, green beans, corn, and boxes of stuffing.

This was the staging area for Shire Sharing, a 501c-3 non-profit agency which has donated food to families in need every Thanksgiving for the last decade. Normally, the group would work with Brady-Sullivan to receive a donated warehouse space at this time of year. However, when such a space was unavailable, Ward 9 Alderman Jim Burkush volunteered his spacious garage so the group would have somewhere to keep and organize their food.

“I couldn’t think of a better cause or better use of my property,” Burkush said. “We need to support these kinds of initiatives, in any way can. This is an example of our community stepping up to help each other. We’re just happy to support them.”



Shire Sharing is the brainchild of State Representative Amanda Bouldin, who began it in the fall of 2011 after her father passed away earlier that year. Her father had, for a number of years, donated food to people in need. For him, donating food was less about receiving praise or patting himself on the back, but about making sure people had enough food to eat during Thanksgiving.

So many pies.

“I remember being struck by how my dad was so disinterested in the gratitude,” Bouldin said. “He was very mission-oriented.”

Today, Shire Sharing continues the Bouldin family legacy. Young adults participate together with volunteers and board members. The experience is rather like a food bank in reverse: instead of having people come to a central location, volunteers instead go to each house or apartment to deliver food personally.

For board members Abby Pierson and Michelle Greenwood, participating in Shire Sharing is a labor of love drawn from personal experiences. Pierson worked as a teacher where she saw children struggle regularly. Greenwood worked as a social worker, during which time she spent her energies helping the less fortunate.

Greenwood expressed pride in how Shire Sharing does not require proof of income. They, instead, will help anyone who asks for it. Her opinion is that no family should have to sell everything they have until they become eligible for help. Regardless of how much a family has or doesn’t have, Shire Sharing is willing to help them.

“It’s important to be treating people with dignity,” Bouldin said. “We don’t want to reform their personal lives.”

At times, volunteers will arrive to a residence where there is no furniture, and the people there are doing the best they can with what they have. At other times, a client is absent due to hospitalization or eviction. In such cases, food goes to relatives in the hope they can pass it along to the intended donor.

The charity, as a whole, has a positive impact on children as well. When Shire Sharing bought toys for children in need during COVID, they found that “kids love shopping for other kids.” Greenwood recalls going shopping at TJ Maxx and filling up three carts full of toys.

Bouldin said, “It made me happy to watch these kids smile.”

This year, winter coats are a concern. Shire Sharing is currently looking for donations for coats for young adults.

Even with its present success, Shire Sharing is looking to expand its operations. As many households and people they help, there are still more people in need who the group hasn’t been able to reach. Everyone who participates in the organization believes that no one should go hungry for Thanksgiving, regardless of their circumstances in life.

