Sherry L. Thompson, 61: Longtime school counselor; loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and a loyal and fun-loving friend

HOOKSETT, NH – It is with profound sadness that the family of Sherri (Ledoux) Thompson announces her passing in the early morning hours of February 10th, 2022 at age 61. Sherri succumbed to pancreatic cancer after fighting a valiant battle with astonishing strength and grace.

Sherri was born on February 6, 1961, to Robert and Frances Ledoux in Hooksett, NH. After graduating from Manchester Central High School in 1979, she went on to attend and graduate from Plymouth State College with a Bachelor’s degree in social work. Sherri was a proud member of Delta Zeta sorority, and maintained many of her college friendships.

After graduation, Sherri moved to San Diego, California, where she remained for a few years and worked at a children’s center. Sherri embraced southern California life, and enjoyed biking, road trips, and spending time at the beach. When she returned home, she began dating her soul mate Scott. They enjoyed a happy 26-year marriage and truly enjoyed spending time together.

While working as a case manager at the Moore Center, Sherri completed her master’s degree in counseling. Sherri later accepted a position as a Guidance Counselor at Henry Wilson School, where she remained for 20 years. Sherri loved going to work every day, and made a positive impact on so many young lives. She was a treasured and respected colleague by her peers and school community.

Sherri was predeceased by her parents Robert and Frances Ledoux, and her mother and father-in-laws Wayne and Carol Thompson. Sherri is survived by her husband of 26 years, Scott, her daughters Sarah and Hailey of Hooksett, NH, her rescue puppy and couch companion Cooper, sister Michelle and her husband Paul, sister Kathy Boisvert, sister-in-law Julie Thompson, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Sherri was beloved by so many people and her zest for life is a reminder to all of us to appreciate the little things. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her husband and daughters, entertaining friends, renovating her home, and watching her flowers grow. Although we will grieve the missed opportunities she could have experienced, we will treasure our memories and how she enriched our lives for the better. Hug your family and friends a little tighter, and love everyone as fiercely as she did. Her daughters Sarah and Hailey will be a beautiful legacy to Sherri due to her guidance and compassion.

At her request, for her final wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. As with her nature, a celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Sherri will long be remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister, and a loyal and fun-loving friend.

In lieu of flowers, friends may choose to make a donation to the Henry Wilson School Sherri Thompson Memorial Fund, 555 Cedar Street, Manchester, NH 03103.