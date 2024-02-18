Sherbrooke Quebec interested in becoming sister city to Manchester

Sunday, February 18, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics, City Hall 0
ouverture pont grandes fourches
Sherbrooke, Quebec. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, NH – In December, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) approved a move to investigate a sister city relationship with the city of Sherbrooke, Quebec. Now, it appears that Sherbrooke is interested in the proposal.

On Tuesday, the BMA Committee on Administration and Information Systems will discuss an update on the partnership proposed by State Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester). In a letter to D’Allesandro, Sherbrooke Strategic Councilor Marilyne Berard-Fontaine indicated that Sherbrooke Mayor Evelyne Beaudin has expressed interest in exploring the idea further.

“Like you, we strongly believe that the opportunities created by the biotech industry can bring our cities closer and can lay the foundations for future partnerships,” said Berard-Fontaine.

 

