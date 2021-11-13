Shelter-in-place order for neighborhood ends with 1 in custody after report of gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning report of gunfire led to a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood that ended with one person placed in police custody.

According to a police narrative, on November 13, 2021, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:17 a.m. to 131 Beech Hill Ave. for a report of a man who discharged a firearm at the residence. Officers learned through their investigation that a physical altercation ensued between two men which took place prior to the discharging of the firearm. There was no injury resulting from the firearm.

It was later discovered that an alleged sexual assault involving a child precipitated the physical altercation. One man was taken into custody.

A shelter in place was sent out for the immediate area. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The shelter in place was lifted as of 5 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided once it is available.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident that took place on November 13th, 2020, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime line at 603-624-4040.