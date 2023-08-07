Shell casings recovered by police after reports of gunfire on Laurel Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 6, 2023, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 176 Laurel St. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Arriving officers spoke to a witness who said they heard several gunshots and when they looked outside they saw a male running toward Maple Street. Another witness heard a car speeding away.

Police did locate multiple shell casings scattered on the sidewalk but there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and leave a tip online via the Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.