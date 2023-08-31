Shell casings recovered behind Merrimack Street residence after report of gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating reports of gunfire after the city’s ShotSpotter system was activated early Thursday morning.

On August 31, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 398 Merrimack St. for a ShotSpotter activation. 

Witnesses told police they heard two loud bangs that sounded like gunshots. 

Officers established a perimeter and a K9 track was conducted. Several shell casings were ultimately found on the ground behind the address.  

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.  You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

 

