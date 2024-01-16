Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 Endorses Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH — Today, Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 endorsed Joyce Craig for Governor of New Hampshire, adding to Joyce’s robust list of union support. Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 represents over 2,700 workers throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island. In their endorsement, the Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 commended Joyce’s record of standing up for working families.

“Leadership that understands the needs of hardworking union members is exactly what we need in the Corner Office and that’s why we are thrilled to endorse Joyce Craig for Governor,” said Mike Sheehan, Council Representative of SMART Northeast Regional Council. “During her time as Mayor, Joyce demonstrated a tremendous commitment to protecting the rights and benefits of our membership and has always stood up for working families. We look forward to working to elect Joyce Craig in the upcoming year and partnering with her to continue delivering for hardworking Granite Staters when she is Governor.”

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17. Local 17 fights for their members to have better work standards, industry-leading wages and benefits and I’m grateful to have their support,” said Joyce Craig. “New Hampshire’s workers are the backbone of our communities and as Governor, I’ll continue to prioritize the creation of good-paying union jobs to ensure hardworking people get the wages and benefits they deserve to support their families.”

The endorsement of Sheet Metal Workers Local 17 adds to Joyce Craig’s extensive support from labor organizations across New Hampshire including Iron Workers Local 7, Teamsters Local 633, New Hampshire Building and Trades Council, the Carpenters (NASRCC), Painters (IUPAT DC 35), IBEW Local 490, and the Nashua Teachers’ Union. Joyce has also earned the support of over 500 elected officials, community leaders, educators, first responders, and more in her campaign to flip the Governor’s Office. This ever-growing list includes over 250 current and former educators from all 10 New Hampshire counties, over 100 leaders from the Seacoast, over 30 elected officials and community leaders from Nashua, Governor John Lynch and Senator Tom Sherman.