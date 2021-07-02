Sharonov proposes charter amendment

MANCHESTER, N.H. – This week, Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov submitted a proposed amendment to the city charter regarding Aldermanic vacancies.

In Sharonov’s proposal, the charter would be amended to require a special election within 90 days of any vacancy and any special election would not have a primary if there are more than two candidates.

Sharonov was elected in a special election earlier year following the resignation of Elizabeth Moreau and expressed concern that Ward 6 residents were left without representation for over six months between Moreau’s resignation and his election and that Ward 8 residents have been left without representation since former Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter resigned.

Sharonov also expressed concern over varying standards in special elections, which can be determined by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, adding that removing primaries in all Aldermanic special elections would help provide standardization, save money for the city and candidates and reduce time residents will spend without representation on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

A hearing is expected at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s next meeting on Tuesday. In New Hampshire, charter amendments are governed by RSA 49-B:5.