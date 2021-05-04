Sharonov defeats Britton in Ward 6

Scott Britton (left) and Sebastian Sharonov

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In preliminary results, Sebastian Sharonov has defeated Scott Britton to become the new Alderman for Ward 6.

Sharonov had 501 votes to Britton’s 488.

The seat became vacant in October 2020 after sitting Alderman Elizabeth Moreau moved out of the ward.

This is a developing story, Manchester Ink Link will have more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE – 7:34 p.m. Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand has announced the updated tally of Sharonov with 503 votes and Britton with 489.

Sebastian Sharonov on May 4, 2021. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

UPDATE 7:46 p.m. 

Sharonov has released a statement on the results

I am humbled that Ward 6 voters put their trust in me and sent me to City Hall today.

I would like to thank Scott Britton for a great race, he worked very hard and that is why the results are extremely close. Nevertheless, today was a referendum on the Tax Cap, and protecting it continues to be the will of the voters.

I look forward to working for the ordinary people of Ward 6 and to making Manchester a better place to live and one we can all continue being proud of.

