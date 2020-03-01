Share in the Lenten season and celebrate Easter with the Brookside Church

MANCHESTER, NH – Share in the Lenten Season and celebrate Easter with Brookside Congregational Church. The church will host a season of activities to help us reflect and focus on Jesus before celebrating His resurrection on Easter Sunday. Share in the Lenten Season and celebrate Easter with Brookside Congregational Church. The church will host a season of activities to help us reflect and focus on Jesus before celebrating His resurrection on Easter Sunday. The public is invited and welcome to attend all the events listed below.

“We belong to Jesus and everyone is invited to come and experience Lent with us this season,” said the Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister of Brookside Church. “We will be immersed in worship through prayer with quieted hearts and open minds and then celebrate the resurrection of Jesus through story, art, and song. You won’t want to miss it!”

New this year, we will be encouraging everyone to explore Lent through the visual arts by choosing an art medium to express your thoughts and feelings during worship using the provided pastels, markers, pencils, clay, knitting, or your own art supplies. The Artists in Worship Series will run for three Sundays after which we will share our work by displaying them in the Narthex on Easter Sunday.

Rev. Laura will also host a three-week morning Bible Study -The People Who Loved Jesus.



The 2020 Brookside Congregational Church Lenten Season Events Include:

March 1: Ashes and Wilderness

10 a.m. – Holy Communion, Ritual of Ashes

March 8: Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk

10 a.m. – Worship

Empty Bowls following worship

March 15: In the Shadows of Night

*Artists in Worship

10 a.m. –. You are welcome to join in our visual arts in worship series where you are encouraged to create scenes with pastels, markers, pencils, clay, knitting or your own art supplies during worship.

March 19: Bible Study, Rev. Laura’s Office

9 a.m. –The People Who Loved Jesus

March 22: Listening to Understand

* Artists in Worship

10 a.m. – You are welcome to join in our visual arts in worship series where you are encouraged to create scenes with pastels, markers, pencils, clay, knitting or your own art supplies during worship.

March 26: Bible Study, Rev. Laura’s Office

9 a.m. – The People Who Loved Jesus

March 29: A Family’s Grief

*Artists in Worship

10 a.m. – You are welcome to join in our visual arts in worship series where you are encouraged to create scenes with pastels, markers, pencils, clay, knitting or your own art supplies during worship.

April 2: Bible Study, Rev. Laura’s Office

9 a.m. – The People Who Loved Jesus

April 5: Palm Sunday

10 a.m. Holy Communion, Choir Cantata, Children will lead us in a parade of palm branches.

April 9: Maundy Thursday

5:30 p.m. – Light supper in Fellowship Hall

7 p.m. – Service of Holy Communion and Tenebrae, Dramatic Reading “Following Jesus in the Shadows.”

April 12: Easter Sunday

6 a.m. – Easter Sunrise Service at Stark Park.

8 to 9 a.m. – Bagel breakfast in church fellowship hall.

10 a.m. Easter worship service in the church sanctuary with the Brookside Choirs, the Nottingham Brass and a sing-along Halleluiah chorus.

11:30 a.m. Easter egg hunt for children following worship for children 4th grade and under. Bring your own basket.

For more information, please visit the Brookside Church website at: http://brooksidecc.info/lent-services-easter-events/.

About Brookside Congregational Church

Brookside is an open and affirming congregation, embracing diversity and affirming the dignity and worth of every person. Located at 2013 Elm St. in the North End of Manchester, the church invites everyone to join in the common life and mission of reconciling community through participation and leadership in its congregation, and by fully sharing in the worship, rites and sacraments of the church. Brookside Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ, the Hillsborough Association, the NH Conference, and United Church of Christ. For more information please visit http://www.brooksidecc.org.