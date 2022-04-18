Shalimar Encarnacion joins NH Community Loan Fund board

MANCHESTER, NH – Shalimar Encarnacion of Manchester has been welcomed as the newest member of the Community Loan Fund’s Board of Directors.

Encarnacion is the owner of Shalimar Ventures, and is also NH Program & Outreach Coordinator for the NH Children’s Scholarship Fund.

She has many years of experience working in financial institutions, case management, and as a bi-lingual Spanish interpreter for hospitals and other entities. She worked as a consultant on the 2020 Manchester Resiliency Grant for Small Businesses and is currently a consultant with the 2022 Manchester Small Business Grant & Program Assistance (SPGPA) helping business owners who identify as Black, Indigenous, or people of color qualify for COVID-19 relief. In 2021, she worked on research to help learn how local Hispanic business owners meet challenges and achieve success.

Her volunteer work has included chairing the Education Committee of the Manchester Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council, co-chairing the Manchester branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Education Committee, and serving as a member of NH’s Small Business Development Center Advisory Council.

She is a member of Leadership Greater Manchester alumni, an Endowment for Health Equity Leaders fellow, and has served on the board of the YWCA and the NH Women’s Foundation.