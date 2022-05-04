Shaheen visits local factory with U.S. Small Business Administration leader

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – Last week, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) met with U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman at Uni-Cast, an aluminum investment casting manufacturer in Londonderry, to discuss the role of Granite State manufacturing, supply chain challenges amid the pandemic, workforce needs and federal assistance for small businesses.

During the visit, Shaheen and Guzman met with personnel.

“Uni-Cast is a family-owned and operated New Hampshire small business, and a key example of how Granite State manufacturing plays a crucial role in our local economy, while helping to advance our national priorities. Its aluminum castings are sought after by aerospace and defense firms, which strengthens New Hampshire’s prized manufacturing reputation in support of our national defense. I’m glad Administrator Guzman was in New Hampshire to learn about the important work that Uni-Cast does, how it generates jobs right here in our community, but also so she could hear first-hand about the challenges we’re experiencing from supply chain issues, workforce obstacles and continued recovery needs as a result of the pandemic,” said Shaheen. “As Americans face difficult financial obstacles due to Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, and from the economic fallout spurred by the pandemic, every effort must be made to assist manufacturers like Uni-Cast. As a negotiator of the small business provisions in the CARES Act, as well as significant portions of the infrastructure bill, I know there is common ground in Congress to be found on the most pressing economic concerns facing our nation. I look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and with Administrator Guzman, to that end.”

“Small manufacturing businesses are on the rise, making products in local communities that are purchased and put to use across the nation and the world. It was a pleasure to join Senator Shaheen today and visit Uni-Cast, a small manufacturer making a big impact on their local economy. And thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – which Senator Shaheen helped negotiate and get across the finish line – there are more opportunities on the horizon for manufacturers and other small businesses in New Hampshire and across the country. I’m committed to working with President Biden, my fellow cabinet members, and Congress to make sure small businesses are getting connected with the funding and resources they need to grow and thrive,” said Guzman.