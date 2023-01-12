Shaheen speaks with NH Food Bank following incoming omnibus funding

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) arrived at the New Hampshire Food Bank where she celebrated the $974,000 given as part of omnibus spending bill passed by Congress late last year.

These federal resources will be used to purchase tens of thousands of food boxes from local suppliers, supporting mobile food pantries across the state. During today’s visit, she met with NH Food Bank staff and toured the facility to discuss their work amid increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The NH Food Bank has been on the frontlines combating food insecurity, which hit many Granite State families hard during the pandemic. It was a privilege to meet with NH Food Bank staff to hear about how they will utilize this $974,000 CDS award to continue their services through mobile food pantries. Ensuring Granite Staters can keep food on the table will continue to be a top priority,” said Shaheen.

Earlier in the day, Shaheen met with members of the Cooperative Alliance for Seacoast Transportation in Dover, which received $2 million from the spending bill.