Shaheen sees Putin’s Monday declaration as annexation attempt

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, strongly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two proclaimed states in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The two states, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic, are located along the Russian border and near Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014. Putin has attempted to justify the Russian Federation’s actions in Crimea and Donbas as protection of the native ethnic Russian populations in those regions.

Shaheen sees the recognition by Putin as new annexations comparable to Crimea.

“Vladimir Putin’s illegal annexation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine must be met with fierce condemnation from the global community and a response that sends the message, without equivocation, that NATO, the West and democracies around the world will not sit by while Putin wages war on Ukraine. The administration should utilize the tools at its disposal and levy severe sanctions today. As President Biden made clear last week, and as our allies have reaffirmed, Putin is trying to convince his own people of a lie that the world refuses to acknowledge,” said Shaheen.

The Senator added that Putin’s actions are unifying western nations, as evidenced by German efforts on Tuesday to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a pipeline through the Baltic Sea that would send Russian natural gas to Western Europe. Shaheen is currently in Poland to discuss the role of frontline NATO allies in addressing the crisis.

A member of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, Shaheen recently co-led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Ukraine with Ukraine Caucus co-chair Senator Rob Portman to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself against the Kremlin’s campaign of aggression. Shaheen previously led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, last June.