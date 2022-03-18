Shaheen praises $15 million in new federal budget for Manchester projects

WASHINGTON – This week, President Biden approved the Fiscal Year 2022 U.S. Federal Budget, with funding specifically earmarked for several projects in Manchester, such as…

Construction and operation of a joint 13,000 square foot medical simulation and innovation center to be operated by Catholic Medical Center and Saint Anselm College on the west side. ($2 million)

a center to help students, faculty and staff facing food insecurity at Southern New Hampshire University ($250,000)

A behavioral health “boarding” center in the emergency department of Catholic Medical Center ($500,000)

Substance abuse treatment for previously incarcerated women at Dismas Home ($25,000)

an expansion of the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Outpatient Clinic in Manchester ($1 million)

A community need analysis of English language learning immigrants and refugees in Manchester ($233,000)

A feasibility study and community needs assessment by Southern New Hampshire University on advancing postsecondary opportunity for incarcerated individuals. ($170,000)

A summer sports camp and health education program for 45 Manchester area families organized by Safari Youth Club ($150,000)

A 100,000 square foot air cargo facility at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport ($9.35 million)

An emergency shelter and permanent housing units for youth and young adults operated by Waypoint ($771,000)

Rehabilitation of Kelley Falls Apartments ($1 million)

“I’m thrilled to welcome over $15 million to support projects across Manchester communities – from expanding MHT airport operations to supporting local organizations combating food insecurity, youth homelessness and the substance use disorder epidemic. The pandemic exacerbated crises that many families were already facing, and we need resources to help them so we can build back stronger than ever,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “As a member of the committee that drafted this funding bill, I personally advocated for these projects to be sure New Hampshire communities got their fair share of funding. Manchester is a hub of innovation and energy, and I’m excited for these projects to empower businesses, organizations and families to grow and thrive.”

A full list of items funded in the approved FY’ 22 budget specifically regarding New Hampshire can be found on this document provided by Shaheen’s office.