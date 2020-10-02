Shaheen makes a stop at Flight Simulator, NH’s Veteran-owned Business of the Year

MANCHESTER, NH – U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, visited National Flight Simulator in Manchester Friday, which was founded in 2006 by U.S. Air Force veteran Steve Cunningham. His business was honored as New Hampshire Veteran-Owned Business of the Year.

During her visit, Shaheen paid tribute to the business’ accomplishments, contributions to the state’s aviation sector and efforts to support New Hampshire veterans. Shaheen was accompanied by SBA New England Regional Administrator Wendell Davis and Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.

“Like so many businesses in New Hampshire, these have been really trying times for National Flight Simulator, but I’m glad to see this company getting back on its feet,” said Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

“It’s a real testament to Steve Cunningham’s resilience. He has built a resourceful and very innovative company, utilizing the technical skills he acquired in the Air Force and sheer determination. Steve created a successful business that provides good jobs here in the Manchester area. It’s no wonder this company was selected for the Small Business Administration’s New Hampshire Veteran-Owned Business of the Year Award,” Shaheen said. “I thank Steve first and foremost for his service to our country, and for inviting me to his business today.”