Shaheen Hosts Virtual Meeting with Granite State Housing Advocates & Stakeholders amid COVID-19 Housing Crisis

(Manchester, NH) – Today, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) hosted a virtual meeting with New Hampshire housing advocates and stakeholders on the housing crisis working families and individuals experiencing homelessness across the state are facing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the devastating economic impact of this crisis, many Granite Staters have been left unable to pay their mortgage or rent, resulting in a surge of evictions and homelessness. During the event, Shaheen heard more from participants on what they are seeing on the ground and discussed her efforts that secured additional federal funding for rental assistance and extended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium.

Shaheen’s call with housing advocates and stakeholders can be viewed here.

“Homelessness was a problem in New Hampshire before the pandemic and the impact of this economic and health crisis have exacerbated conditions throughout the state,” said Shaheen. “As housing advocates and stakeholders made clear during our call this morning, many working families are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage on top of other bills and necessities. The COVID-19 emergency relief legislation I helped write and that was recently signed into law contains urgently needed funds for rental assistance, extends the eviction moratorium keeping families in their homes and provides assistance to housing organizations on the frontlines of this crisis. While I’m glad our state is receiving this aid, much more needs to be done to combat this housing crisis. As the next session of Congress gets underway, I’ll work across the aisle to make sure this is a top priority.”