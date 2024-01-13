Shaheen, Hassan Join Transportation Secretary Buttigieg in New Hampshire to Highlight Local Investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Manchester, NH- Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) joined U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for a tour of the Painters’ Finishing Trades Institute of New England and to meet with apprentices and union members. Later in the morning, they visited the site of the Derry – Londonderry I-93 Exit 4A Project to highlight the impact of federal investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), which Senators Shaheen and Hassan helped negotiate and help pass. Photos from the events can be found here.

“Investments in our transportation infrastructure, like the decades-in-the-making Derry-Londonderry Exit 4A Project, are critical to reducing traffic congestion, connecting communities, boosting local economies and tourism, promoting small businesses and supporting good-paying jobs, said Senator Shaheen. “I’m glad Secretary Buttigieg joined us today to speak with those at the Painters’ Finishing Trades Institute about expanding the construction workforce and to celebrate how Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded projects are making a difference in the lives of Granite Staters.”

“It was great to have Secretary Buttigieg in the Granite State to see how the bipartisan infrastructure law is improving roads, bridges, and highways throughout New Hampshire – while also creating good-paying jobs,” said Senator Hassan. “I have been advocating for the Exit 4A project going back to my time as Governor, and I look forward to seeing it reduce traffic and congestion in Derry and Londonderry and help spur new economic development, which helps small businesses and families in the greater area.”

“I got the chance to visit a training center for the Painters’ Union, where apprentices are learning about industrial painting and glazing. And of course, more of their members either are, or soon will be, working on countless projects funded by the President’s infrastructure law right here in New Hampshire,” said Secretary Buttigieg. “Today, there are more job opportunities in those apprentices’ futures than ever before—jobs with good pay, good benefits, and that are available whether you have a college degree or not.”

Senators Shaheen and Hassan helped negotiate the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a $550 billion investment in our nation’s infrastructure, including more than $847.4 million for roads, bridges, roadway safety and major projects in New Hampshire. As a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Shaheen works to secure robust funding for BIL programs to improve energy efficiency and increase transit sustainability.

The I-93 Exit 4A project is an important infrastructure project to help with both traffic and safety in Derry and Londonderry, as well as opening up access to underdeveloped land in both communities. Senator Hassan has supported the Exit 4A project since her time as Governor, pushing to accelerate the project and prioritizing it in the Ten Year Transportation Improvement Plan. This project and other critical construction can move forward more quickly thanks to bipartisan infrastructure law.