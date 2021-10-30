Shaheen endorses Craig

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) endorsed Joyce Craig’s campaign for a third term as the mayor of New Hampshire’s largest city.

“Mayor Joyce Craig’s steady and proven leadership is just what Manchester needs to build back stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout her time in office, Mayor Craig has supported local small businesses, prioritized affordable housing development and invested in Manchester’s public schools. I’m proud to support Mayor Craig and I’m confident that if re-elected, she will continue to deliver for the Queen City. I encourage all Manchester voters to cast their ballot for Mayor Craig on November 2nd.”

“Senator Shaheen is a tireless advocate for the Granite State,” said Craig. “Throughout my time as Mayor, Senator Shaheen has been a strong partner, helping to bring federal aid directly to Manchester. I look forward to working with Senator Shaheen to continue moving our city forward.”

Craig now has the endorsement of Manchester’s entire Congressional delegation, following endorsements from U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01).

Craig has been previously endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 856 and International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3820, Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU 1984, Manchester Education Association and the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet, former Mayor Syl Dupuis, former Police Chief Carlo Capano, Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, Senator Lou D’Allesandro, and Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.