Shaheen endorses Cavanaugh for mayor

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayoral candidate Kevin Cavanaugh on Wednesday announced the endorsement of Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the first woman in U.S. history to be elected both a Governor and a United States Senator.

“Kevin Cavanaugh is a champion for working families and a dedicated member of the Manchester community,” said Shaheen. “As a life-long Manchester resident who has a strong record of advocating for affordable housing, prioritizing public safety and fighting for public schools, Kevin will make an excellent mayor and I’m proud to support his candidacy.”

“I am truly thankful for Senator Shaheen’s endorsement in this campaign,” said Cavanaugh. “The next Mayor must continue the successful partnership with our Federal Delegation to keep investing in job creation in Manchester, advance technological innovations to safeguard our community and first responders, and protect access to reproductive health care. I look forward to working with Sen. Shaheen to keep Manchester moving forward.”

Senator Shaheen joins Senator Maggie Hassan, Congressman Pappas, Mayor Joyce Craig and over 45 Manchester elected officials, prominent business figures, community leaders, and the Manchester Police and Fire Associations. On primary election night, Kevin was the leading Democrat in 10 of 12 wards and combined, Democrats carried 11 of 12 wards in Manchester. Jay Ruais failed to carry over 42 percent of primary voters.