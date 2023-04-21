Shaheen announces more than $9 million in rental assistance for NH families

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) led the New Hampshire congressional delegation in announcing $9,046,434 from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the State of New Hampshire through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. These funds, allocated under the ERA2 program created by congressional Democrats’ American Rescue Plan Act, assists New Hampshire renters with rent and other housing expenses, including energy and utility costs.

“These federal dollars are urgently needed as housing insecurity continues to rise in New Hampshire. Following the abrupt decision to end New Hampshire’s ERA program, and as the State’s emergency hotel program expires, I am hopeful this boost of federal funds will be a lifeline for individuals and families,” said Shaheen. “I urge the State to get these funds out the door immediately to keep Granite Staters safely housed. The State’s mismanagement of federal rental assistance led to the recoupment and reallocation of millions of dollars that could have been used to support New Hampshire households. I will continue to advocate for additional resources to ensure New Hampshire residents are not penalized for the State’s missteps and to prevent a surge in homelessness.”

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program provided crucial rental assistance that helped families stay in their homes and make ends meet, which is why I’ve worked with our Congressional Delegation to secure funding for this program,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “With this latest $9 million in assistance, the State of New Hampshire must work quickly to deploy the funds and help families in need. I’ll continue working to support Granite Staters as the housing crisis continues.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome this additional federal funding for New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance program,” said Congresswoman Annie Kuster (D-NH-02) “The pause of New Hampshire’s ERA program left individuals and families in a state of uncertainty. This assistance is essential to helping our most vulnerable neighbors make ends meet as we continue to address the housing crisis and build long-term solutions. I will keep working to lower housing costs for Granite Staters to ensure every family has the resources necessary to thrive.”

“I’m pleased to see this funding delivered to New Hampshire to help keep individuals and families safely housed,” said Congressman Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “The Emergency Rental Assistance program provides critical aid to Granite Staters in need as we continue working to address the housing crisis so it’s vital the program remains open and funded. I’ll keep working to deliver resources to our state that help people find safe and affordable housing and support New Hampshire’s ERA program.”

This latest allotment of ERA2 follows calls from the congressional delegation after the State of New Hampshire paused the acceptance of applications to the State’s ERA Program. The ERA2 program was created in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan Act. Today’s announcement also follows the delegation’s successful efforts to provide additional rental assistance through the ERA1 program last October and ERA2 program in January and last November. Heeding calls from the congressional delegation, the administration has awarded approximately $17 million since October.

Deadlines and criteria for both ERA1 and ERA2 programs were available to participating states, counties and municipalities, including the State of New Hampshire, since the programs’ establishment. New Hampshire’s ERA program is funded by federal funds secured by the congressional delegation to assist with rent, utilities and home energy costs, including arrearages. The program is managed by the State. New Hampshire’s ERA program was paused on October 21, 2022 and is not currently accepting new applications.