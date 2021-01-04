Shaheen and Hassan to rest of Congress: “Do your job on Wednesday”

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s Senators have a message for the rest of Congress: the voters are your bosses, you do what they tell you to do and they told you something pretty clearly in November.

Joining with fellow U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Dick Durbin (D-IL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) have issued a joint statement on the upcoming Congressional certification of the 2020 Electoral College results on Wednesday.

“The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results. The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new Administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.”

The statement comes as 12 Republican Senators and 140 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

President Trump’s legal team has mounted numerous legal challenges to the election, citing unfounded claims of voting irregularities that have been rejected by several dozen federal courts.

Usually, the certification of the Electoral College results is a formality, but concerns over irregularities in elections have been made at certifications in recent elections such as 2004 and 2016.