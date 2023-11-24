Seymore, defense carry Memorial to Turkey Bowl win over Central, 15-0

MANCHESTER, NH — An ironclad defense, a workhorse running back and some extra-special special teams play carried Memorial to a 15-0 win over crosstown rival Central, in the 41st Turkey Bowl, Thursday morning at Gill Stadium.

The victory marked just the second time Memorial has been able to lift the Turkey Bowl trophy and the first since 2014.

Fullback Erik Seymore took care of the offensive chores for Memorial. The senior scored a pair of touchdowns on short runs and finished with 165 yards on 35 carries.

But it was the Memorial defense that dominated the game from start to finish. The Crusaders (3-8), who had given up 30.5 points a game heading into Thanksgiving, held Central (2-9) to just 62 yards of total offense and only one non-penalty first down. The Crusaders defense also forced three turnovers, including a fumble recovery by Januel Ramirez at the Central 20-yard line with 6:17 to play in the game, setting up Seymore’s second score.

Central quarterback Caydin Salvi completed just 7 of 18 passes for 21 yards and a pair of interceptions by Memorial’s Jose Soto and Chase Burris. Soto, a senior linebacker had a monster game, continually disrupting the Central offense.

As a unit, the Memorial defense never allowed Central to drive the ball inside the Crusaders’ 40-yard line.

“The three seniors on that group, Jacob Clarington, Nick Young and Jose Soto, they played their best football today, (their) most disciplined football. It’s a testament to them being leaders,” said Sturgis. “With so many sophomores and freshmen, very few upperclassmen on the team, for them to come out and execute the game plan to perfection was awesome to see.”

Memorial lost 8 of its first 9 games, but has played its best football to close the season with wins over Merrimack (14-12) and Central.