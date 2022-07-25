Severe ‘code red’ flash thunderstorm with high winds and hail warning issued for New Hampshire

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, Gray ME, for greater Manchester. as it is tracking our way from Jaffrey and may include high wind gusts and hail.

The warning is in place for July 25 between 11:06 and 11:45 a.m.

Areas within the warning area include:

Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire

Southeastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire

Southern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire

Southeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire

A severe thunderstorm was located over Rindge, or 8 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include: Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Jaffrey, Merrimack, Salem, Bedford, Milford, Hooksett, Amherst, Litchfield, Hollis, Peterborough, New Boston, Mont Vernon, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Rindge and New Ipswich.

This includes the following highways… Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.