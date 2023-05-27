Several pets rescued from 2-alarm Pearl Street duplex fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A 2-alarm fire at a Pearl Street duplex appears to have started in the attic. Fire officials say 10 people were displaced, 6 pets were rescued and 5 firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

At about 8:30p.m. on May 26 firefighters were dispatched to 317-319 Pearl St. for a reported fire. Heavy smoke was billowing from the attick and roof area.

Bystanders informed firefighters that there may be several children inside on the upper levels of the home so rescue operation were begun while an interior attack on the fire was underway.

Manchester Battalion Chief Robert Beaudet reports that the residence, a two-unit duplex, contained three illegal bedrooms (one in each of the basements and one located in one of the attics). There were no working smoke detectors in either side of the duplex.

The fire appears to have started in the attic of 317 Pearl. The majority of the fire damage was contained to the third floor and attic/storage spaces on both sides of the duplex. Heavy water damage was sustained to all levels on both sides of the duplex. A total of 10 residents lived in the building. Five of the 6 cats and one large lizard were located by search crews and safely returned to their owners. The fire remains under investigation but appears to be accidental in nature and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Three firefighters suffered minor burn injuries, and two firefighters had minor injuries while performing ladder operations.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke, high heat, and limited visibility within the building, limiting access to the illegal apartments.

Estimated property loss: $150,000

Estimated property saved: $280,000