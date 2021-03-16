Several Manchester businesses to be honored at BOB Awards

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Andrew Sylvia Business 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire Business Review (NHBR) is set to recognize nearly 100 of New Hampshire’s top businesses in a virtual setting at this year’s Best of Business (BOB) Awards, with NHBR readers casting over 4,700 votes in various categories.

“We are honored to recognize New Hampshire’s stand-out businesses each year during the BOB awards, but especially this year as businesses throughout the state continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” said NHBR Editor Jeff Feingold. “The BOB award recipients represent the very best of the New Hampshire business community and serve as a model for business leaders across the state. Congratulations to our 2021 winners! We look forward to celebrating your success during this year’s virtual event.”

Several Manchester organizations will be honored, including Lavallee Brensinger Architects (Best Architectural Firm), AutoFair Automotive Group (Best Auto Fleet Dealership), McLane Middleton (Best Bankruptcy Law Firm, Intellectual Property Law Firm, Best Real Estate Firm), Grace Limousine and Shuttle (Best Limousine Service), Just Flow Events & Marketing and Wedu (Best Marketing Agency), the Bridge Café (Best Coffee – Greater Manchester), the Manchester Young Professionals (Best Young Professionals Network) and more.

This year the event will be online on April 1, free registration for the event can be done here.

About Andrew Sylvia 2047 Articles
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and license to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.