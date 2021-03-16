Several Manchester businesses to be honored at BOB Awards

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire Business Review (NHBR) is set to recognize nearly 100 of New Hampshire’s top businesses in a virtual setting at this year’s Best of Business (BOB) Awards, with NHBR readers casting over 4,700 votes in various categories.

“We are honored to recognize New Hampshire’s stand-out businesses each year during the BOB awards, but especially this year as businesses throughout the state continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” said NHBR Editor Jeff Feingold. “The BOB award recipients represent the very best of the New Hampshire business community and serve as a model for business leaders across the state. Congratulations to our 2021 winners! We look forward to celebrating your success during this year’s virtual event.”

Several Manchester organizations will be honored, including Lavallee Brensinger Architects (Best Architectural Firm), AutoFair Automotive Group (Best Auto Fleet Dealership), McLane Middleton (Best Bankruptcy Law Firm, Intellectual Property Law Firm, Best Real Estate Firm), Grace Limousine and Shuttle (Best Limousine Service), Just Flow Events & Marketing and Wedu (Best Marketing Agency), the Bridge Café (Best Coffee – Greater Manchester), the Manchester Young Professionals (Best Young Professionals Network) and more.

This year the event will be online on April 1, free registration for the event can be done here.