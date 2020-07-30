Several families displaced after Pearl Street fire

MANCHESTER, NH – Firefighters responded to 152 Pearl St. after a 911 call reporting fire in the building at 10:20 a.m.

Upon arrival firefighters encountered smoke coming from the windows followed by flames visible. A second alarm assignment consisting of eight engines, three ladders, one rescue company and the District Chief were assigned to this fire.

The fire broke through windows on the second floor and traveled up to the third floor. A second alarm was called to assist. The fire heavily damaged the second and third floors of the house.



District Chief David Patten said there were some people on the second floor who got out after the fire was discovered, and one firefighter was treated and released from a local hospital, likely for injuries related from the heat.

Initial investigation indicates the cause of the fire was electrical in nature and the estimated loss was about $400,000.

The American Red Cross issued a statement that they were helping 15 residents who were displaced by the fire, meeting their immediate physical needs and also providing them with emotional support. Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit redcross.org.