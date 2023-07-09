Seven-run second inning downs Fisher Cats in series finale

HARTFORD, Conn. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, dropped their second consecutive series to begin the second half, falling 11-4 to the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon.

New Hampshire (3-9, 38-42) opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning on a two-run double by PK Morris and an RBI double by Steward Berroa one batter later.

Hartford (7-4, 36-42) answered in the bottom of the second and scored seven runs on just two hits. The Fisher Cats allowed five walks (four bases-loaded walks) and committed an error in the inning. At one point, there were three straight bases-loaded walks given up tying the score 3-3 before the Yard Goats eventually took the lead for good.

Starting right-hander Nick Fraze (2-1) went just one inning and gave up five runs (four earned) and a season-high five walks, taking his first loss of the season.

The Yard Goats added a run in the third and two in the fourth off left-handed reliever Naswell Paulino, who made his Double-A debut after being received from High-A Vancouver on Saturday. The 23-year-old threw two innings, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks with his first Double-A strikeout.

Leo Jimenez extended his season-long on-base streak to 19 games with a walk and a single. The Blue Jays No. 19 prospect owns the longest on-base streak by a Fisher Cat this season.

Will Robertson extended his season-long hit streak to seven games with a single in the second.

Right-handed reliever Al Pesto struck out three hitters in two innings of one-run ball while right-handers Juan Nunez and T.J. Brock dealt scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

The Fisher Cats are off for the next four days from Monday through Thursday, coinciding with the MLB All-Star break.