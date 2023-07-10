Seven BOSC members complete re-election paperwork at first minute of filing period

Monday, July 10, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Featured News, Politics, School News 0
Monday, July 10, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Elections, Featured News, Politics, School News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

(l to r) Gary Hamer, Jason Bonilla, Chris Potter, James O’Connell, Julie Turner, Sean Parr, Leslie Want. Courtesy/Heidi Hamer

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) members Julie Turner (Ward 1) , Dr. Sean Parr (Ward 2), Leslie Want (Ward 4), Jason Bonilla (Ward 5), Chris Potter (Ward 7), Gary Hamer (Ward 10), and Jim O’Connell (At-Large) filed for re- election.

“The current Board has a lot to be proud of. In just a year and a half, we’ve raised graduation requirements, reduced class sizes, hired and directed a strong administration, and made progress towards eliminating inequity, among other accomplishments,” said Potter. “We know we have a lot more to do and we care deeply about our students; that’s why you see so many of us here today.”
All seven members filed at approximately 8 a.m. upon the opening of the City Clerk’s Office. Ward 10 Moderator Marie King, Ward 10 Ward Clerk Heidi Hamer and Ward 10 Selectmen Donna McQuade, Dan Charlebois and Deb Petrowski also filed for re-election at approximately the same time (see below.)
(l to r) Marie King, Heidi Hamer, Donna McQuade, Dan Charlebois, and Deb Petrowski. Courtesy/Heidi Hamer
Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts