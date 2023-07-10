Seven BOSC members complete re-election paperwork at first minute of filing period

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) members Julie Turner (Ward 1) , Dr. Sean Parr (Ward 2), Leslie Want (Ward 4), Jason Bonilla (Ward 5), Chris Potter (Ward 7), Gary Hamer (Ward 10), and Jim O’Connell (At-Large) filed for re- election.

“The current Board has a lot to be proud of. In just a year and a half, we’ve raised graduation requirements, reduced class sizes, hired and directed a strong administration, and made progress towards eliminating inequity, among other accomplishments,” said Potter. “We know we have a lot more to do and we care deeply about our students; that’s why you see so many of us here today.”

All seven members filed at approximately 8 a.m. upon the opening of the City Clerk’s Office. Ward 10 Moderator Marie King, Ward 10 Ward Clerk Heidi Hamer and Ward 10 Selectmen Donna McQuade, Dan Charlebois and Deb Petrowski also filed for re-election at approximately the same time (see below.)

Monday was the first day of filing for the 2023 Manchester Municipal Election. The filing period for municipal offices will remain open until Friday, July 21.