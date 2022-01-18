“Setting the Standard” Returns: 2022 League of NH Craftsmen exhibit opens January 20

CONCORD, NH – The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen is thrilled to announce the return of its triennial exhibit “Setting the Standard”, a special display of the work of League jurors that will run from January 20 – March 31, 2022. The pandemic prevented this exhibit from taking place in 2020, but members plan a triumphant return this winter to proudly showcase their inspired work.

Juried members of the League are recognized as exceptional artisans who have met the League’s rigorous standards of creativity, innovation, and technical expertise in their chosen fine craft. League jurors are master craftsmen who volunteer their time to work with applicants to the League and ensure the high standards of the organization are upheld. The exhibit promises to reflect the diverse talents of the artists who are at the heart of the organization.

“These works, in wood and cloth, in clay and metal, big and small will reflect the spirit of the maker,” explains Miriam Carter, Executive Director of the League of NH Craftsmen. “Given the difficulties faced during the past several months, the work of our members takes on an almost indomitable nature; mixing the strength and resilience of the artists with the vulnerability that we have all experienced. Considering the success of the Annual Craftsmen’s Fair, we anticipate a steady stream of visitors to the League’s headquarters.”

The League is also pleased to welcome the Concord Garden Club to present their 19th Annual ‘Art & Bloom’ event during a special opening weekend for “Setting the Standard”. The public can enjoy floral arrangements created by local amateur and professional floral designers, inspired by craftsmen’s work in the exhibition. The ‘Art & Bloom’ designs will be on view during special exhibition hours on Thursday, January 20 from 1- 6:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday January 21st and 22nd from 10 AM – 4 PM. Following this opening weekend, the craftsmen exhibition will be open to the public Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from Noon – 4 PM, until March 31st. Masks are required to view the exhibit. There is no admission fee.

The exhibition is on display at The Gallery at League Headquarters on 49 South Main Street in Concord. For more information, visit nhcrafts.org.