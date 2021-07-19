Seth Meyers is back and so is the Palace: Tickets on sale for Aug. 27 show with ‘Late Night’ host

MANCHESTER, NH — Bedford native Seth Meyers, the Emmy-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” returns to the Palace Theatre August 27, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the launch of his career as part of the SNL ensemble cast.

Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Meyers has a long list of other accolades, including his show “Late Night with Seth Meyers” winning back-to-back the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021. Meyers’ debut standup special “Lobby Baby” was released on Netflix in 2019 and Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

There is a great sense of enthusiasm as Meyers’ appearance date approaches. President and CEO Peter Ramsey says, “We’re really looking forward to having Seth back at the Palace. This will be a special night as his mother and father hopefully will join him!”

The year 2001 marks the beginning of Meyers’ TV career with “Saturday Night Live,” where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. For nine of these seasons, Meyers served as head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue in 2011. Throughout his time in television, Meyers has garnered 26 Emmy nominations.

Most recently, Meyers executive produces the comedy “A.P Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock. He has also collaborated with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!”

The Palace is beyond thrilled to have such a hilarious and personable star on stage. Seth Meyers is back and so is the Palace!

Get tickets online at palacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 603-668-5588.